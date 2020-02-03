ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced a call for new applications for the 2020 Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council grant program.
Formerly known as the GATEway Grant program, the mission of the REBC grant program is to provide funding for enhancement and beautification projects along Georgia's roadsides, state officials said.
Since 2008, the Georgia DOT has awarded 148 grants totaling more than $5 million for the grant program to governments and community improvement districts around the state.
The grant program uses revenue from contributory value fees paid by outdoor advertising companies to the Georgia transportation department for vegetation removal in front of outdoor advertising signs. Funds from the grants are allocated toward purchasing and installing plant material along state routes throughout the state.
"Any local government, community improvement district or state agency may apply for grants (maximum $50,000) for landscape enhancement of the state right-of-way that involves the local community and displays the right-of-way in an attractive manner promoting further pride in Georgia," state officials said.
Awarded grant funds may be used for landscape plant material, sod, topsoil, mulch and labor costs associated with the approved items. The REBC requires the use of Georgia Grown materials for projects.
"The REBC grant program is a great opportunity for local organizations and governments to show pride in their communities by beautifying the right-of-way along State Routes," said Felicity Davis, Georgia DOT landscape architect manager.
The Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council will review the applications and make their award recommendations to the Georgia DOT Commissioner.
The REBC is comprised of representatives from various organizations and agencies appointed by the Governor. Those include the Outdoor Advertising Association of Georgia, Sierra Club, Garden Club of Georgia, Georgia Wildlife Federation, Georgia Conservancy, UGA College of Environment and Design, House and Senate transportation committee chairpersons and the Georgia DOT deputy commissioner.
There is now an online system for REBC Grant applications. To complete a grant application, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/REBC2020. More information and instructions can be obtained at the REBC Grant program website: http://www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Funding/REBC.
