Road closure planned for railroad work

VALDOSTA — A road closure is planned at the railway crossing at Perimeter Road and Jaycee Shack Road Sept. 14-18, according to a statement from Lowndes County officials.
Both lanes will be completely closed in both directions. The railroad contractor anticipates the closure to last no more than five days. The Georgia Department of of Transportation, the Norfolk Southern Railroad and the contractor will establish a detour. All motorist are encouraged to use caution when traveling the area.
Any questions may be directed to Lowndes County engineering, (229) 671-2424.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
