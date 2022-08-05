RKDS casting for next movie

VALDOSTA – RKDS Entertainment & Media is seeking submissions from experienced actors/actresses for its latest feature film, "Passion Of Fear."
The film is scheduled to begin production in October at RKDS Studios, company representatives said in a statement.
There are two main roles available for female characters, Claire and Valerie.
"These two characters are paying roles," representatives said. "Interested experienced actresses should submit head shots, bios and video auditions/reels. RKDS will only reach out if all info is received. Only experienced and professional individuals need to apply. Main characters descriptions including age and other non-paying and extras roles info are available online."
RKDS Entertainment & Media is an indie film production company and has produced films throughout the years in South Georgia including "Spook Bridge," "Grandma's Blessings" and "And There You Are" along with completed films "Battle Of The Cursed," "Crazed Intent" and "Rekindling" all "to be released soon," representatives said.
RKDS produces the RKDS Film Festival, now in its fifth year. Burt Reynolds was the featured guest during the festival's first year.
Visit the studio website at RKDSmedia.com and click on Casting Call to submit reels/info via email at: RKDSmedia@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.