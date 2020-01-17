VALDOSTA – RKDS Entertainment & Media seeks actors for its latest film production.
The movie is scheduled to be filmed in Valdosta beginning in February, Roy Kirkland of RKDS said.
"Rekindling" will be RKDS' seventh film produced in South Georgia. Past RKDS films include "Spook Bridge" which had its world premiere for three nights in 2017 at Mathis Auditorium, a theatrical run in 2018 and is now available nationwide on DVD, Kirkland said; 'Spook Bridge" will soon be available on video on demand via Amazon Prime, Vimeo and other online venues.
"'Rekindling' is a story about a Vietnam veteran named Elbert, who suffers from PTSD," according to RKDS. "After the passing of his wife, his problem becomes worse. He is then unexpectedly reunited with his troubled grandson, William, who has just been released from jail. With nowhere else to go, William is forced to live with his grandfather.
"Under extreme circumstances and with the help of Thelba, a family friend and her granddaughter, Amber, they struggle to rekindle the family bond they once shared. This amazing film will touch everyone's heart as it is a moving story of family, emotion and return."
RKDS is casting for many available roles.
In addition to producing movies, Kirkland and fellow RKDS creator Doug Sebastian started the RKDS Film Fest in 2018 where legendary actor Burt Reynolds was the first guest for three nights and received the key to the city and a proclamation from the Georgia General Assembly. Actress Simone Griffith and actor Ricky Schroeder also attended.
Reynolds introduced and talked about some of his area-related films which were screened during the festival. The RKDS Film Fest was Reynolds' last film festival, which led to national and international media attention for the festival when Reynolds passed away.
In 2019, the RKDS Film Fest honored actor Sonny Shroyer, who lives in Valdosta. Shroyer talked about his roles in many films and TV shows. He also presented the key to the city and given a proclamation from Gov. Brian Kemp. RKDS also hosted the first Valdosta mayoral debate at the event, showed more than 100 films and presented the Star Cars Show featuring the Batmobile, Smokey and the Bandit cars and the General Lee from "Dukes of Hazzard," which were all on display alongside celebrity lookalikes.
The Third Annual RKDS FILM FEST will host the world premiere of "Rekindling," organizers said. Many other events and celebrities will be a part of the 2020 film festival and will be announced upon confirmation.
RKDS Entertainment & Media, LLC is seeking investors who share a compassion of filmmaking and want to see the film industry continue to grow in Valdosta, Kirkland said. Investor and sponsor inquiries should email RKDSmedia@yahoo.com.
"Rekindling" will be rated PG-13 and seeks actors to portray several characters, including:
MISSY: Wife, white female, age range 60s.
DEPUTY SHERIFF: Black male, age range late 20s to early 40s.
TWO STREET ROBBERS: age range 20-25.
AMBER: Thelba's granddaughter, age range: 18-22.
DOCTOR: age range 40-plus.
OTHER CHARACTERS ages range from 18-plus (speaking roles and non-speaking roles).
MOVIE LOCATION: Valdosta, GA
Email photos, resume, movie links or demo reel to RKDSmedia@yahoo.com.
