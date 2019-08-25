Riviera Maya: Family, food a foundation for eatery

VALDOSTA – Riviera Maya recently opened its doors bringing a new taste of Mexican culture to South Georgia.
At the grand opening, a violinist played traditional Mexican music and authentic Mexican food sat near the entrance.
Prominent community members such as Sen. Ellis Black, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk and Valdosta Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody attended the grand opening.
But most importantly, restaurant owners were surrounded by family.
Family is essential to the Garcia and Vega clan, owners said.
It’s what Riviera Maya, a new Bemiss Road eatery, is built upon.
Hector Vega, Carlos Vega, Juan Pablo Garcia and Alfredo Garcia – two sets of brothers – opened the restaurant July 24.
“It’s going well. It was a little rough in the beginning,” Carlos Vega said. “We had to tweak some stuff out. … People are liking the place. They like the environment. … I think it’s been received well.”
The venture was initially between Hector Vega and Alfredo Garcia but ownership has since expanded.
“Family is important in general in a Mexican family,” Carlos Vega said. "They have very strong bonds a lot because of the difficulties you have growing up. It makes a strong bond (between) family.”
The brothers take pride in being hands-on in establishing their business, putting up doors and bars among other tasks.
Sandra Garcia, wife of Alfredo Garcia, completed work for all of the tables, according to owners.
Juan Pablo Garcia said the restaurant’s name conveys identity to the American people. A “touristic place” in Mexico, he said it is a well-known cultural reference.
Hector Vega said Riviera Maya strives to offer a different atmosphere than other Mexican restaurants.
Carlos Vega co-owns La Jalisco with brother Hector Vega.
Unlike La Jalisco, which offers true Mexican food, he said, Riviera Maya promises to bring a taste of Tex-Mex food along with traditional Mexican food.
Riviera Maya has empanadas, enchiladas, burritos and street Mexican tacos to name a few items. Carlos Vega said menu additions are planned for the future.
Also planned is live music and salsa dancing during the second week monthly.
Mary Ann Vega, wife of Hector Vega, said she hopes the restaurant inspires diversity.
“We try to make everyone feel welcome,” she said. “Everyone is welcome especially in times like this that we’re going through.”
Riviera Maya is located at 4333 Bemiss Road, Suite 1. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday.
More information is on Facebook at Riviera Maya Mexican Restaurant Valdosta or by calling (229) 474-4435.
