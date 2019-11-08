Rivers faces Norton in runoff

VALDOSTA – Adrian J. Rivers is in a runoff with incumbent Ben H. Norton for the Valdosta City Council at-large seat following the counting of provisional ballots Friday.
After the election Tuesday, Rivers and Edgar “Nicky” Tooley were neck-and-neck at 22.08% and 21.85% respectively. Only 14 votes separated the two.
Norton had won the highest percentage of the vote at 45.95% Tuesday but did not garner enough votes to avoid a runoff which requires 50% plus one vote.
There were more than 100 provisional ballots cast giving Rivers the final edge over Tooley by 18 votes.
“I’m feeling excited,” Rivers said. “I’m ready to continue to inspire others to get out here and vote and really make some change and I’m looking forward to winning and being the next City Council at-large.”
J.D. Rice and Scott James Matheson will also face each other in a runoff to be Valdosta’s next mayor following the Tuesday election with neither candidate reaching the 50% plus one vote to avoid the runoff.
The date for the runoff is Dec. 3 but at this time the dates for early voting have not been announced, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County elections supervisor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.