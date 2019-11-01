VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County volunteers helped clean up litter and debris at seven different locations for Rivers Alive.
Rivers Alive is Georgia’s largest and most attended effort to clean and beautify its 70,150 miles of rivers and streams. The annual effort, sponsored locally by Keep Lowndes/Valdosta Beautiful, was attended by 60 volunteers, according to KLVB representatives.
Volunteers took in a total of 5,302 pounds (2.65 tons) of trash, according to KLVB.
Locations included Little River, Withlacoochee River (off of St. Augustine Road), One Mile Branch on Valdosta State University main campus, One Mile Branch at Lee Street, Two Mile Branch on VSU north campus, the Withlacoochee River (at Langdale Park) and the Withlacoochee River (at Knights Ferry Road), where volunteers logged a total of 180 hours, according to KLVB.
“This year’s Rivers Alive was a huge success. We had nearly 60 volunteers that helped to clean seven waterways in the city and county,” said H. Aaron Strickland, KLVB executive director. “Special thanks to all of our volunteers and partners."
Partners are Lowndes County, Rivers Alive, City of Valdosta, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Rec. Authority.
Participants in the event joined more than 10,000 others in the annual river cleanup month across the state. During the month of October, more than 80 other cleanups were held in streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands throughout the state.
