"Riverdale" introduced the South Side Serpents to the world of Archie Andrews.
Hamburger-munching Jughead Jones with his recognizable crowned cap became the son of the leader of a biker gang in the dark television drama based on the once light-hearted "Archie" comics.
Now, comic books imitate TV. Or given that another Archie Comics title portrays Jughead as a werewolf, maybe TV imitates comic books.
"Riverdale Presents South Side Serpents" is a one-shot Archie Comics publication.
The comic book publisher notes: "FP Jones is worried for the future of the South Side Serpents. The biker gang is getting old and finding it hard to attract fresh blood. But FP has a plan, and it revolves around his son, Jughead.
"Hunted by the most fearsome biker gangs in the state, an unwilling Jughead has to step up into the role of leader to guide the Serpents on a perilous journey. There will be adventure, there will be thrills, there will be chases, and there will be death in this special one-shot event featuring fan-favorite characters from the CW 'Riverdale' series."
Archie Comics has published "Riverdale"-specific titles before. The comics usually feature art where the characters illustrated resemble the actors from the television show. The plots supplement the action from the series. The characters act like their versions from the TV show rather than the more traditional Archie Comics titles.
The 32-page "South Side Serpents" went on sale Jan. 27. It's a one-shot issue that stands on its own, though familiarity with "Riverdale" helps.
