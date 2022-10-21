HAHIRA – Fresh off their pivotal win over Terrell Academy, the Valwood Valiants (5-2, 1-1 District 3-AAA) look to remain in the region hunt when they face ailing Southland (3-4, 0-2 District 3-AAA) tonight in Americus.
The Valiants turned in their best defensive effort of the season in their 19-14 win over Terrell. It was a four-quarter effort by the Valiants, an effort head coach Justin Henderson had been looking for all season.
“I’ve been challenging them for four quarters for about six games now, and then they finally gave me what I was looking for,” Henderson said. “We bent a little bit in the fourth quarter, but we never broke and that’s all part of it. So yeah, the challenge is just to build on that momentum.”
As for Southland, the Raiders enter the game on a three-game losing streak and have been outscored 99-20 in region play. That includes a 57-14 loss to Brookwood last week.
Despite the recent results, Henderson is still concerned about the size difference between his team and the Raiders.
“They’re huge,” Henderson said. “[They’re] huge up front, a lot of big boys. We’re definitely gonna be outsized in this one.”
Still, Henderson has been stressing the importance of tackling low.
Offensively, junior quarterbacks Brooks Best and Kyle Beath will once again both play. This comes despite Beath being pulled last week in favor of Best.
Henderson assured that Beath hasn’t let the change last week affect him.
“Kyle’s been fine,” Henderson said. “He’s a team guy. He wants to play and do well. He’s gonna work himself as hard as he can to keep getting better every week and have a positive attitude, and I’m proud of him for that.”
Additionally, the Valiants will be looking to reestablish the run game. Last week, the Valiants had little success running the ball but still found a way to win.
“I just think as far as the run goes, I think with us getting more people the ball out wide, I think we’re gonna be able to spread some folks out and open up some one-back runs,” Henderson said. “I think our two-back stuff is still good.”
Henderson also credits the team’s depth to the success Valwood has had to this point of the season.
“We just, you know, we had some injuries, and we’ve worked with the guys, the backups and the next ones up,” Henderson said. “One thing we’ve been talking about is having some depth on this team. Well, we’ve had depth all year, and that’s why we are able to maintain a decent product on Friday nights.”
Henderson believes the biggest challenge will be keeping the quarterbacks clean in the pocket, which proved to be difficult to do in the second half last week.
“They try to match you up out wide and man coverage, so we’re gonna have to try to take advantage of it,” Henderson said. “You got to keep the quarterback upright because their defense front is large. We had a hard time blocking them last year. A lot of those cats are back, so [the] big challenge is just executing in the run game up front and keeping the quarterback standing up right in the pocket.”
Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.