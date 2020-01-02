Ringing in the new year with rough weather

VALDOSTA — South Georgia is kicking off the new year with possible severe weather this weekend, according to forecasters.
A cold front together with an upper level trough are expected to move through the region Friday and Saturday, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The front will cause skies to cloud up and should bring showers and thunderstorms, said Frank Strait, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
"We can't rule out the possibility of a strong thunderstorm," he said.
Bunker said it's possible an isolated tornado might develop, though the weather service should have a clearer picture later in the week. He said South Georgia should get one to two inches of rain.
Cooler air should move in behind the front, taking daytime highs from 77 degrees Friday down to about 57 Sunday, Strait said. Lows should drop from the upper 50s at the end of the work week to about 35 Sunday, according to the weather service forecast.
As the new week arrives, a gradual warming trend should kick in, Strait said.
The new week should be "pretty dry" with the next, slight chance of rain coming around Thursday, Bunker said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
