VALDOSTA – Stepping into a rehearsal for a Gingerbread Players production of "Sleepy Hollow," the first impression was where are all the kids?
Gingerbread Players of Theatre Guild Valdosta typically features children performing a show for children. But Dalton Bell as Ichabod Crane and other adults playing specters walk the boards of The Dosta Playhouse.
A few minutes later, several children and youths enter the stage.
The local theatre company opted to go with a mix of adults and children in the cast, following three failed attempts to stage the production during the pandemic, said June Bell, show director.
June Bell and Lois Allbritton, assistant director, said they would cast the show then the pandemic scuttled plans to stage it during the past year and a half. During the hiatus, children moved, tried out for sports teams, moved from middle school to high school, found new interests and the show had to be recast again. The final time, directors chose to cast Guild regulars and children.
The second impression watching Dalton Bell and the specters cross the stage, with Joe Mason, music director, providing accompaniment: "Sleepy Hollow" the musical looks like spooky, musical fun for all ages.
"Sleepy Hollow" is a musical by Vera Morris, book, and Bill Francoeur, music and lyrics, based on "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" by Washington Irving.
Pioneer Drama Service provides a synopsis of the show: "When an inane schoolmaster, Ichabod Crane, comes to the farming community of Sleepy Hollow, he brings with him all his worldly possessions as he seeks a well-to-do wife. He’s sure his dream will come true when he spots the striking Katrina Van Tassel. Sadly for poor Ichabod, the boisterous Brom Bones is Katrina’s extremely jealous boyfriend. Matters are complicated even more as the ghostly graveyard is haunted by a host of tense spirits, including the Headless Horseman, the most renowned phantom of them all."
Halloween may have already come and gone but "Sleepy Hollow" promises a few more fall thrills and chill for audiences.
"Sleepy Hollow" plays 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12, 13; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 19, 20; 2 p.m., Nov. 21, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. Tickets, more information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit http://www.theatreguildvaldosta.com
THE CAST: Pam Barton, Taylor Sharfner, Ben Hawley, Anna Roney, Brawdy Gupton, Laura Lee McClelland, Evie Hazel, Kristina Latham, Sunny Lee, Riley Browning, Mia-Rae Barajas, Hank Thompson, Alijah Patterson, Dalton Bell, Isaac Darflinger, Rebekah McGee, Meagan Willis, Kamari Samuels, Lydia Barton, Lauren Willis, Harmony Cantu, Angelique Neely.
