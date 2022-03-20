RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Remember last week when I mentioned some heavy machinery work going on at the old Motel 6 in Lake Park? Well, the former lobby building — separate from the hotel rooms — has been demolished. The lobby building had been damaged in a storm years ago and the hotel not in use all that time. Obviously someone has plans for the property but I still don’t know what they are.
– Valdosta has its own cannabidiol shop now. CBD Store Valdosta has opened at 1337 Baytree Road, Suite L, in the shopping block near Remerton that was once a Harvey’s Supermarket. CBD, or “cannabidiol,” is directly derived from hemp and, while it’s one of the many ingredients in marijuana, does not cause a “high,” according to the Harvard Medical School. The same source says CBD is popular for treating anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain and addiction. In Georgia, hemp was legalized after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill on the subject at Corbett Country Corner in Echols County in 2019.
– Ray City has a new eatery. Combo House, offering wings, hamburgers, gyros, Philly cheesesteaks and fried rice, has opened at 790 Patten Ave., the former location of Stella’s Bistro.
