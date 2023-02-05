– The Mr. Bobbyque Rib Shack is open again at its former location, 1406 N. Ashley St. The restaurant had to shut down the building a couple of weeks ago and convert to a food truck operation but owner Robert Oliver said he was able to work out a deal with the landlord — whom he described as very helpful — to reopen the drive-through location.
– Work on the new Dairy Queen on St Augustine Road looks virtually complete. Signs are up around the property saying they’re hiring.
– Plans are for the new Dairy Queen in Lake Park to open Monday. Ground was broken on the Ga. 376 location in August.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
