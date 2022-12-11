– Valdosta’s newest hotel, La Quinta Inn & Suites, has opened at 4610 North Valdosta Road, at I-75’s Exit 22. Rick Williams of Williams Investment Company said the hotel sports a large meeting room, an outdoor swimming pool, free breakfast and other amenities. The former La Quinta Inn at 1800 Clubhouse Drive was been rebranded as Wingate by Wyndham.
– Valdosta’s Bed Bath and Beyond is going out of business. The “store closing” signs are up, but the manager, Tom Bragdon, said there’s no firm final day set yet.
– Jennifer Schnitzer and Deidrie Brzezieski opened their vendor market, Forgotten Things & Stuff, in August at 404C Northside Drive. The shop is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from noon-3 p.m., though Schnitzer said the store will close on Sundays following Christmas.
She said the vendors operating out of the store have an “eclectic” selection of goods, old, new and hand-crafted.
– El Sazon Mexicano Restaurant Bar and Grill has opened at 607 Baytree Road. It takes up the space vacated by another Mexican eatery, El Barrio Taqueria.
– Captain Hook Seafood and Chicken is open for business at 419 Northside Drive. It occupies a former Huddle House building.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
