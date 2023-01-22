– Valdosta is getting another seafood restaurant. Jaws Famous Seafood and Chicken, a Florida-based chain, is opening a location in the old Michael’s Deli location at 1307 N. Ashley St.
– At the same time, almost across the street, Valdosta is losing a barbecue joint. The Mr. Bobbyque Rib Shack, at 1406 N. Ashley St., has closed up shop. A new sign at the building advertises a new Super Baked Pizza and Wings spot.
– Also lost to Lowndes County’s palate is Dick’s Wings and Things, at 1531 Baytree Road, which has closed up shop. The building was originally the site of Atlanta Bread Company.
Have some business news you would like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
