RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Easy 2 Ride, an auto sales lot, has changed locations. Formerly located at 4920 Bemiss Road, it has moved to 2620 Bemiss Road. It made the move about a month ago, said co-owner Richard Brown.
– The former Five Points Liquors, at 3015 N. Ashley St., is now operating under the name Five Points Fine Wine and Spirits. A staff member said the new name accompanied a change in ownership.
– Valdosta State University is hosting a Career Carnival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 26, at the Palms Quad on VSU’s main campus. The carnival will offer networking with employers, preparation for a virtual fall career and free food. For more information email careerops@valdosta.edu or call (229) 333-5942.
– Sanderson Farms, which has facilities in Cook County, is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida, a company statement said. Ida, a Category 4 storm, hit Louisiana Aug. 29 and did more than $50 billion in damage to Southern states, and has been blamed for 112 deaths.
