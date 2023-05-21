— Valdosta has another restaurant. Jaws Famous Seafood and Chicken, a Florida-based chain, has opened in the old Michael’s Deli location at 1307 N. Ashley St.
— Fresh Mamas, a restaurant at 414 Northside Drive which closed in March 2021, has returned. A sign in front of the store says it is open for business. The building was previously the site of a Blimpie’s sandwich eatery.
— The former Sandlin’s Garage at 101 W. Marion Ave. in Lake Park has a new sign out front. The name is now Lake Park Auto Repair and Sales.
Have some business news you’d like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.