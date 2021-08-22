RICHARDS: Business About Town

– EZ Rental Car & Auto Sales at 615 N. Ashley St. has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, a U-Haul statement said. Its normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
– The new Splash Zone car wash has opened on North Valdosta Road after several months of construction. Construction began in October 2020.
– Food Lion will sponsor a walk-in hiring event Aug. 24 at all its stores, the company said in a statement. A similar hiring event in July resulted in the hiring of more than 8,000 people, the company said.
– The former Joe Hall Cars and Trucks lot at 1804 Baytree Road has been sold. After 45 years, the owner decided it was time to retire, the company’s website said. Who bought the lot is still not known.
– In last week’s Business About Town, I mentioned that Hahira’s new Wendy’s was the town’s first drive-through eatery. Several readers commented that other restaurants in Hahira have offered drive-through service. A statement from the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce, which I used to source last week’s item, says “The Wendy’s opening in Hahira will be the first fast food restaurant to feature a drive-thru window in the city.” My apologies if I have missed something.
