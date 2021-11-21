RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Goldi’s Bin Depot has opened at 430 W. Marion Ave. in Lake Park in a former Dollar General building. A sign on the building advertises them as selling “home goods and more.” Their telephone number is (912) 678-7049, according to their Facebook page.
– The former building for the Boy Scouts of America on Norman Drive near the Valdosta Mall now sports a sign for the law firm of Farah & Farah. The multi-city law firm specializes in personal injury cases.
– B&G Pallet Liquidation at 404 N. Toombs St. has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, according to a statement from U-Haul. They will offer trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
– The Valdosta Police Department will hold an open testing hiring event for the position of police officer at 6 p.m., Dec. 2, a police statement said. The testing will be at the Valdosta City Hall Annex at 300 N. Lee St. Applicants should be at least 21 bring their driver’s license and $15 for the testing fee. For more information, email Lt. Sabrina Smith at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call her at 229-293-3099.
Have some business news you’d like to announce? Send it to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.