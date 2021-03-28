• The Ticket Clinic, a nationwide law firm specializing in traffic ticket cases, is moving its Valdosta office from 100 N. Patterson St., Suite M, to 1300 Baytree Road. The new location is expected to open March 29, staff said. The building was formerly the office for South Georgia Travel. The travel agency sold the building and its agents now work from home, said owner Jane Shelton. ”We’re definitely in business,” she said. Their website: www.sgatravel.com.
• Work on a new Splash Zone Express Car Wash continues on North Valdosta Road. A sign in front of the structure says it will open in the spring. It will join two other Splash Zones in Valdosta, one at 807 Baytree Road and the other at 3150 Inner Perimeter Road.
• Smile Doctors Orthodontics was expected to open Wednesday, March 24, at 1747 Gornto Road, staff said. The building had formerly been the LifeWay Christian bookstore and before that a video rental shop.
• Signs are up for Mo’s Mediterranean Table at the old King’s Grill location at 200 N. Patterson St. According to their Facebook page, Mo’s hoped to be open in the new spot Friday, March 26. King’s Grill, which had been in operation for 79 years after opening in 1941, closed last year.
• The former Fred’s Super Dollar location at 719 S. Davis St. in Nashville is now up and running as a Dollar General. The entire Fred’s chain was liquidated in 2019 in bankruptcy proceedings.
• If you want to “eat mor chikin,” you’ll have to do it somewhere other than the Chick-fil-A on St. Augustine Road for a while. The store was set to temporarily close Thursday, March 25, and remain closed through mid-May for remodeling.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
