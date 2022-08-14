RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Valdosta is getting a new seafood restaurant. Southern Shores Seafood will be opening in September at 958 St. Augustine Road, the company’s website shows. The eatery will take up the former location of Crystal River Seafood, which closed in 2020. Southern Shores is owned by the same family which owns seafood restaurants in Lake City, Fla., and Gainesville, Fla.
– A new business has opened in Ray City, Imperial Denture Lab is in business at 845 Patten Ave.
– Clyattville has another store. Busy 2 Food Mart has opened next to the Wright Barber Shop.
Have some business news to report? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
