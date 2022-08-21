RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Hog n’ Bones, the new breakfast and barbecue joint under construction on St. Augustine Road, is now hiring, signs show. Most of the restaurant chain’s locations employ between 35 and 45 full-time and part-time workers, a prospectus on the company’s website said. A worker at the chain’s Waycross restaurant said the Valdosta site should to open in late September.
– R and R Lawn Services opened for business Aug. 3, offering lawn care, field mowing, demolition and pressure washing to customers in Valdosta, Lake Park, Clyattville and Statenville, according to a statement from the company. They offer discounts for the military and senior citizens. R and R Lawn Services can be reached at (229) 412-3301, the statement said.
– The old Astro Exterminating building on Gornto Road has been demolished. The firm moved to its current Valdosta Highway location in 2020.
Have some business news to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
