RICHARDS: Business About Town

– The trucking company Saia LTL Freight opened a new terminal in Valdosta Monday. The company is trying to add capacity to its Georgia operations and also opened a terminal in Macon the same day, Jared Mull, the company’s vice president of operations, said in a statement. Saia is hiring at both locations, including drivers, dock workers and supervisors, he said.
– The Pilot Travel Center at 3460 Madison Highway has been remodeled, a company statement said. The improvements include four new self-checkouts and a new deli section with grab-and-go options for made-in-house pizza, burgers, homestyle meals, salads, sandwiches and hot and cold snacks, the statement said.
– Looks like work is complete on the new Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash at 3205 Inner Perimeter Road. “Now open” signs surrounded it last weekend.
