– Two restaurants in Downtown Valdosta under the same ownership are coming back after being closed for months during the pandemic, officials say. The Bleu Pub, at 116 W. Hill Ave., and The Bleu Cafe, at 125 N. Patterson St., will reopen, though no set date has been decided, said Rachel Thrasher, program coordinator for Valdosta Main Street | Downtown Development Authority.
– A Valdosta woman has opened her own online clothing store. Stamped by 2310 sells casual men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, said owner Shadeshia Sermons. The store’s website is www.stampedby2310.com.
– Conswala Bowens is opening her own business, Fully Suited, at 808 Vallotton Drive. The business offers both hair braiding and tailoring services, she said. The business’ phone number is (229) 415-3655.
– Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants can now use their electronic benefit transfer card while shopping online at Food Lion through the Food Lion To Go app, the company said in a statement. Food Lion has stores in Quitman, Hahira and Nashville.
– On Point Medtrans LLC should be up and running soon, said owner Napoleon Mitchell. The non-emergency medical transport firm will operate by appointment Monday through Friday, he said. On Point’s phone number is (229) 305-1943.
– In the wake of the CDC’s decision to ease mask-wearing recommendations to control the COVID-19 pandemic, some Valdosta stores have modified their own requirements. Target will now allow customers who have been fully vaccinated to shop maskless, while those who have not gotten their jabs will be “encouraged” to wear a mask, a store worker said. Walmart’s corporate website echoes the same policy.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
