— The Great American Chrome Shop in Lake Park is going big. The truck accessories dealer, located at 7008 Lake Park-Bellville Road, has been issued a building permit to put up a new building to the tune of more than $1 million. Owner Shannon W. Hurst said the firm has been in existence for 24 years.
— Advanced Infusion Care at 212 Northside Drive has reopened its pharmacy, according to a statement from the company.
The newly designed pharmacy has 40 licensed staff members serving about 1,400 patients, the statement said.
— Pinch A Penny Pool, Patio and Spa is relocating. It’s moving down the road from its current address (3469 Bemiss Road) to 2715 Bemiss Road.
