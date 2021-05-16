RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Learning Tree, an educational supply store at 281 Norman Drive, has become a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, said Andrea Batchelor, spokeswoman for U-Haul. The store will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
– Jo Jo's Potato and Mac Shack opened Thursday, May 6, at 1650 E. Baytree Road, in the former location of BurgerIM. The menu offers a variety of baked potatoes, plus wine slushies and milkshakes, the restaurant's Facebook page shows.
– Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant on North Valdosta Road is expanding. Owner Masassimo Pistelli said expansions of the kitchen should be finished by the first part of July, while an expansion to the front part of the restaurant should be ready by 2022.
– Heads up, pop culture fans: The Raven’s Loft was scheduled for a May 14 opening at 507 N. Patterson St. The owner, Doug Cowart, said the store would handle comic books, collectibles, vintage toys, card games and Pokemon. The store will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m.-midnight, Saturdays from noon-8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
– The Valdosta Police Department will be holding an open testing hiring event at 6 p.m. June 3. Minimum requirements: applicants must be at least 21, a citizen, no felony convictions, no family violence-related convictions, possess a high diploma or GED and have a driver’s license. For more information, call Lt. Scottie Johns and 229-293-3107 or email him at sjohns@valdostacity.com.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.