Richards: Business About Town

– Derrick Powell, owner of Blendz Barber Shop at 5853 Bemiss Road, has added a mobile barber service to his business. Using a modified transit-style van, he can roll out and provide at-home haircuts in his mobile shop. Call (229) 293-1211 for more information.
– Need to spice up your online profile? The South Georgia Selfie Museum, 124 N. Patterson St., opens July 24, offering creative backdrops, interactive rooms and art installs to make the studio “as Instagram-able as possible,” according to their website. Costs for their tickets are $20 for ages 5-12, $25 for adults on weekdays and $28 for adults on weekends. Their phone number is (404) 487-0414 and their email is info@southgaselfiemuseum.com.
– Monster Self Storage is planning to open a facility at the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and North Forrest Street, according to a sign on the property.
– A new furniture store, Union Furniture East, has moved into 3268H Inner Perimeter Road, next to the Walmart in a space once used by Dollar Tree.
– Mill Town Liquor Store has opened at 925 Patten Ave. in Ray City. The location was once a laundromat.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
