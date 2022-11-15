– Valdosta is getting another Dairy Queen. The new eatery will be located on the west side of I-75’s Exit 18.
– Fortis Phones, at 1727 Norman Drive, is out of business. It had opened in 2021; the site had previously been a variety shop and before that the longtime home of used bookstore The Book Sack.
– Lendmark Financial Services has opened a Valdosta branch at 2906 N. Ashley St.
The new office is the company’s 50th location, a statement from the firm said. Area Branch Manager Brad Phillips was promoted from within the company to lead the Valdosta location, the statement said. The household credit and consumer loan company was founded in 1996 and does business in 21 states.
– John Allen has started up a home-based business, South Georgia Promo, which offers custom-imprinted products ranging from cups to calendars and mousepads. Customers contact Allen, who makes all the arrangements with the manufacturers and has the products shipped directly to the customers. He can be called and texted at (229) 284-5222 or emailed at john@southgapromo.com. His website is southgapromo.com.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
