RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Valdosta is getting another restaurant. Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries has a construction sign up on Inner Perimeter Road across from Renasant Bank. Highway 55 is a 1950s-themed diner chain that originated in North Carolina.
– The self-storage facility at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Ga. 376 at Lake Park has renamed itself FreeUp Storage.
– The former Insta-Lube oil change facility at 1718 Gornto Road has joined the Take 5 Oil Change chain. It was the last of two Insta-Lubes that once operated in Valdosta.
Have some business news you would like to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.