RICHARDS: Business About Town

Terry Richards | The Valdosta Daily TimesHighway 55, a 1950s-themed diner chain, is coming to Valdosta.

– Valdosta is getting another restaurant. Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries has a construction sign up on Inner Perimeter Road across from Renasant Bank. Highway 55 is a 1950s-themed diner chain that originated in North Carolina.

– The self-storage facility at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Ga. 376 at Lake Park has renamed itself FreeUp Storage.

– The former Insta-Lube oil change facility at 1718 Gornto Road has joined the Take 5 Oil Change chain. It was the last of two Insta-Lubes that once operated in Valdosta.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

