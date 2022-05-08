RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Bishop Mart is open for business at 1404 E. Park Ave. The building was the former location of First Choice Pawn.
– Valdosta appears to be down by another restaurant. El Barrio Taqueria at 607 Baytree Road, Suite C, has signs out front announcing “Closed – No Loitering.”
– On the other hand, right next to the former El Barrio, another Valdosta business is having a bit of a renaissance. The Hole in the Wall, a vinyl record music shop, has opened between the El Barrio and the Ashley Street Station bar on Baytree Road. The original Hole in the Wall was a shop within Ashley Street Station at their former location on, well, Ashley Street.
– Egg’s Billiards Supplies has opened for business at 1807 S. Patterson St.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
