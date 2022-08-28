RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Valdosta is getting another new restaurant. Work has started on Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant at 2905 N. Ashley St. The building has hosted a number of eateries over the decades, including the Mongolian Fire Pit, Southern Buffet and the Sip Daiquiri Bar and Grill.
– A sign advertising “Friendly Produce” coming soon is up at the old Gas 'n Go convenience store building on Bemiss Road near Moody Air Force Base’s south gate. The building has been unused for several years.
– The City of Valdosta has issued a building permit for a new Elliano’s drive-through coffee shop at 3277 North Valdosta Road.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
