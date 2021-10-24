RICHARDS: Business About Town

– A new store, Buff City Soap, is moving into the old Jos. A. Bank men’s clothing location on Norman Drive on the outskirts of the Valdosta Mall. Buff City Soap is a chain of “soap makeries” producing plant-based soaps which the company’s website says are created daily. No word yet on an opening date.
– Supporting Breast Cancer Research Month, Ellianos Coffee will be donating $1 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation for every customer who takes a photo with their Ellianos coffee cup and posts it to social media with the hashtag #EllianosCares. This campaign — complete with pink lids for hot drinks — runs through Oct. 31.
– North Valdosta Dental Care, 802 Northwood Park Drive, will hold its Fifth Annual Smiles for FREEdom event Nov. 12. Smiles for FREEdom is a nonprofit organization designed to provide free dental care services for veterans and active service members. Services provided will be appointment based only. Free dental services on this day will include a combination of diagnostic services, cleanings, fillings and extractions based upon individual needs. The event will run from 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m. For more information, contact Amanda McCranie at smile@nvdentalcare.com.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.