RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Valdosta has another alternative when it comes to meats. Eddie Felders Country Meat Market opened May 1 at 3954 Old US 41 North, said Eddie James, the meat department manager. The store is owned by Keith and Ashlyn Sirmans, the owners of Jack’s Chophouse, James said. The market sells homemade sausage, hand-cut steaks, beef, premium beef jerky and “Georgia-grown” treats from vendors around the state, he said. The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10-7 p.m. James and Ashlyn Sirmans are siblings, and he said the store took its name from the first names of their grandfathers.
– The Amazing Grace Thrift Shop at 2803 N. Ashley St. has closed its building but not its business. Tassa Turner, the owner, said she is working on moving the thrift’s operations online. Amazing Grace opened two and a half years ago.
– One city’s loss is another’s gain. The Pizza Quick location at 3262 Inner Perimeter Road, near Walmart, has closed for good. A sign on the door says the site will reopen in Tifton. Pizza Quick’s outlet at 4165 Bemiss Road remains open.
– Another Tex-Mex option is coming to town. Surchero’s Fresh Tex plans to build a second location in Valdosta, according to a sign on the Baytree Road lot. This would be Surchero’s second spot in the Azalea City, following its original North Oak Street location. No firm opening date has been set, but it is likely to open late this year or early in 2022, said Will Solomon, assistant manager of the North Oak Street store.
– As the Fourth of July nears, fireworks vendors are setting up shop. Big Dawg Fireworks plans to open its temporary store from June 26 through July 4 in the old Payless Shoes shop on Inner Perimeter Road. Big Dawg also usually opens pop-up shops in Cordele, Perry and Warner Robins.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
