RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Lake Park Campground LLC has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. The campground, at 5300 Jewel Futch Road, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes, according to a U-Haul statement.
– It appears that Stoner’s Pizza Joint on Baytree Road is closed. Whether or not this is permanent or temporary, such as a COVID-19 closure, is unclear. Emails to the pizza chain’s corporate headquarters have not been answered, nor have phone calls.
– On the other hand, it’s absolutely certain the Huddle House on Northside Drive is closed permanently. The store signs have been torn down and paper signs reading “closed for good” are plastered all over the windows.
– Rascal’s Bar and Grill near Lake Park is gearing back up for business, according to the sign out front. It had been closed for renovations.
Have some business news you want to share? Email terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
