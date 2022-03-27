RICHARDS: Business About Town

– The new Circle K convenience store at the intersection of U.S. 84 and Norman Drive is open. It sits on the lot formerly occupied by a motel.
– The Southwell Pediatrics Clinic at 3014 N. Patterson St. will no longer provide services after March 31. In a statement, Southwell said the clinic is closing due to “provider turnover and recruitment challenges.” Southwell will continue to operate pediatric clinics in Tifton, Moultrie and Ocilla, the statement said.
– A building permit for Kellerman Construction Inc. at 3440 Old U.S. Highway 41 North shows a new daycare is being planned.
– Wild Adventures is adding a “Sugar Shack” to the park, according to a building permit.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
