– Rascal’s Bar and Grill at 4875 U.S. 41 near Lake Park has a sign out front reading “Closed for remodeling – opening soon.” The location has been host to a number of different bars and eateries since the 1970s.
– Daniel Denson has opened a new business, Got it Wrap, which provides car customization, restoration and fabrication, as well as vinyl wraps for personal use or promotional activities. He can be reached at (678) 591-2089.
– The Valdosta Police Department will hold an open testing hiring event for the position of police officer at 6 p.m., Feb. 3, a police statement said. The testing will be at the Valdosta City Hall Annex at 300 N. Lee St. Applicants should be at least 21, bring their driver’s license and $15 for the testing fee. For more information, email Lt. Sabrina Smith at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call her at (229) 293-3099.
– Food Lion Feeds recently presented the American Red Cross with a check for $130,496.38 earmarked for tornado disaster relief to support communities in the South and Midwest impacted by twisters in December, according to a Food Lion statement. This amount includes a Food Lion Feeds $50,000 donation on top of the amount customers donated at the register from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
