RICHARDS: Business About Town

— Construction’s rolling along on the new O2B Kids! preschool on North Valdosta Road. O2B Kids!, founded in Gainesville, Fla., in 1998, has 32 locations in Florida and Georgia. A sign in front of the new Valdosta facility says enrollment is already underway for infants, toddlers and pre-K.
— A new apartment complex is planned for north Lowndes County. Camelot Crossing, near the Camelot Crossing shopping center, will offer 280 units on a 28-acre site, featuring a double-pool, lake, green-space, pet walking area, walking trails, preserved wetlands and other amenities, according to a statement from Scott Alderman of First Commercial Real Estate. The apartment complex will be part of a 149-acre project with commercial and single-family use in the future, according to the statement. Charlie Hand, president and CEO of Hand Development, said a fall 2023 opening date is expected.
— The Farmhouse Restaurant on Mill Store Road in Lake Park, reopened Monday, July 11, after a brief closure. The restaurant had been shut for eight days to accommodate some roofing work, said manager Danny Green.
Have some business news to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.