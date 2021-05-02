– Valdosta has a new medical transportation option. Wheelchair Transportation has set up shop in the old Freedom Auto Plaza site at 607 N. Ashley St. Co-owner Claudia McCoppin said the company is an outgrowth of 244-TAXI. Those needing Wheelchair Transportation’s services can call (229) 242-2222.
– Turner Furniture Valdosta at 3385 North Valdosta Road is undergoing a two-year redesign, according to a statement from the company. An existing warehouse will be converted into a budget store showroom, a new entrance and more display space will be added, and upgrades will be made to current budget store and fine furniture space. The company is also adding high-tech elements such as touch-screen displays.
– The former Boy Scouts of America building at 1841 Norman Drive across from the Valdosta Mall has been sold, according to a sign on the property. The Times does not yet know who the buyer is.
– As reported last week, Bimbo QSR has plans to open a $25 million food processing plant in Valdosta’s Westside Business Park. The company, which manufactures sandwich, hot dog and hamburger buns for fast-food outlets, should bring 74 jobs to Lowndes County, a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp said.
– Ramada Fuller is opening Different Strokes Paint & Art studio May 13 at 113 N. Ashley St. She said the business will offer “sip and paint” activities Thursdays through Saturdays. Some will be public events, while others will be private party bookings. Those 21 and over can BYOB to various events, Fuller said. Among the offerings will be birthday parties, children’s parties, bridal events, church events, corporate gatherings and fundraisers.
– Jack’s Attic, a Valdosta thrift store which closed more than three years ago, is reopening May 1, said owner Daniel McCauley. The revived store will be open five days a week at 1419 W. Hill Ave., though McCauley said no decision has been made yet as to which days those will be.
