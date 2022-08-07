RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Dawg House Italian Ice has opened at 432 E. Park Ave. Signs on the door promise a product that’s vegan friendly, dairy free and gluten free with natural fruits.
– A longtime fixture in Valdosta’s business scene has gone away. Shan’s Bait and Tackle, at 700 S. Patterson St., has a sign in the door saying “Business closed.” The fishing gear shop had been in business for 65 years, opening in 1957.
– Hargray is awarding $1,500 each to four K-12 teachers making a difference in their schools and communities as part of the internet service provider’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign, the company said in a statement.
Individuals throughout the communities in the states Hargray serves may nominate a teacher by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the educator works to build connections and go above and beyond for their students.
Entries will be accepted through Aug. 26 at www.hargray.com/campaign/contest. Individuals whose nominees are selected to win will also receive a back-to-school prize pack from Sparklight.
In Valdosta, Hargray serves the business community and the Kinderlou Forest area.
Have some business news to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
