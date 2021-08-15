RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Hahira’s Wendy's fast-food restaurant has finally opened. It is operated by Donaldson Enterprises, which has run Wendy's stores in Lowndes County since 1976. The new store is the first-drive-through eatery in Hahira and features three ordering kiosks as well as the traditional counter.
– Tractor Supply Company on St. Augustine Road has finished a complete remodeling of the store, a company statement said. The revamp introduces customer service upgrades, tech advances and a designated pickup center just for feed and fencing customers.
– Baird’s Pest Control Service is moving into a new location, at 2244-A Bemiss Road. It’s next to the Bemiss Road Barber and Style Shop.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
