RICHARDS: Business About Town

By Terry Richards
Here’s a look at businesses opening and closing in South Georgia.
– Remerton Mill, a 194-bed student housing complex at 1853 W. Gordon St., has been sold for $13.6 million, according to a statement from the real estate firm that closed the deal.
The buyer was identified only as “a student housing buyer from the northeast, this time from Philadelphia” while the previous owner was named only as a limited liability company, the statement said.
– A new store has opened in the Valdosta Mall. The Sports Corner offers sports-themed hats, T-shirts,signs, cups, blankets and other athletic merchandise. The owner, Rick Greer, also owns Titletown Toys, also in the mall.
– One of Valdosta’s two Pizza Huts has closed. The Hut at 3024 N. Ashley St. has been shuttered and signage removed; calls to the business were met with a recording saying the restaurant has closed. The restaurant chain’s corporate headquarters has not returned emails asking why the store was closed.
Valdosta’s other full-size Pizza Hut, at 1832 W. Hill Ave., and a Pizza Hut delivery / take out location at 404 Northside Drive remain open, though dine-in is closed at the West Hill site. Pizza Huts in Lake Park and Lakeland also remain open, though both are offering curbside pickup and delivery only.
– Fresh Mamas, a restaurant which opened in 2020 in the old Blimpies location at 414 Northside Drive, has closed. A sign on the door indicates the owners are interested in selling the location.
– Panda Express, the Chinese drive-through restaurant at 1082 N. St. Augustine Road, reopened March 4 after being closed for a few days. A worker at the store had tested positive for COVID-19, said Aileen Donovan, senior account executive for the restaurant chain, which is based in El Segundo, Calif. The store was deep-cleaned and all workers who were in close contact with the infected employee were quarantined, she said.
– Downtown Valdosta will host a Food Truck Crawl March 18 from 5-8:30 p.m. More than a dozen food trucks are expected to line the downtown streets, according to the Downtown Valdosta website. Food truck owners wishing to take part can contact Downtown Valdosta through their website, valdostamainstreet.com.
– Construction has begun on a new Wendy’s in Hahira, near the Food Lion supermarket. No word yet on an opening date or how many will be employed there.
– The Valdosta Police Department is holding an open testing event for hiring at 6 p.m., March 18, at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St., with entry starting at 5:30 p.m. Testing will be limited to the first 20 people who arrive due to social distancing concerns; face mask needed. Applicants must be at last 21, a citizen, no felony convictions (including family violence), have a high school diploma or GED and a driver’s license. Base salary of $39,669.40, with more for college incentives. For more information, contact Lt. Scottie Johns at sjohns@valdostacity.com or call him at (229) 293-3107.
– Signs are going up for Supreme Boats at the old Regal Marine facility in the Azalea City Industrial Park. Correct Craft of Orlando, Fla., announced in January it would take over the Valdosta plant to manufacture wakeboarding craft under the Supreme Boats name, bringing 90 jobs to the area.
– Airport Meat Processing, a new business which opened in September at 2003 Madison Highway, will begin processing cows, pigs, goats and sheep for private use on March 15. Karen Whitmore, who co-owns the business with her husband, Lance, said they handled deer processing during deer season, which ended in February.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.