– The new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant at 1765 Norman Drive, across from the Valdosta Mall, was actively hiring as of Dec. 27. A note from Popeyes’ corporate headquarters said they hoped to have the new location open by the end of the year.
– The new Chipotle fast-casual Mexican restaurant in front of Lowe’s on North St. Augustine Road has opened. It offers indoor seating and a drive-through lane, albeit not a traditional one. There is no menu board; the drive-through is strictly for people who have preordered by phone or app to pick up their meals.
– A new daycare facility, Brilliant Minds Academy of Georgia, is opening at 2408 Bemiss Road. The new facility will take children from 6 months old to age 12, said owner Danielle Chappell. This early learning childcare center will open Jan. 10, she said. Enrollment applications are being accepted; call (229) 469-4074.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
