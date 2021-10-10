RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Dollar Tree announced Sept. 28 that not everything’s a dollar anymore. The company will start rolling out merchandise more expensive than a buck in all of its Dollar Tree Plus stores and will start testing goods above $1 in selected “legacy” Dollar Tree locations, according to a company statement.
– A new business, Fortis Phones, has hung up its sign at 1727 Norman Drive in Promenade Plaza. The site had previously been a variety shop and before that the longtime home of used bookstore The Book Sack.
– Union Furnitures East at 3268 Inner Perimeter Road, Suite H, has signed on as a U-Haul dealer, according to a U-haul company statement. Union Furniture East’s business hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
– Easy 2 Ride, an auto sales lot, has changed locations. Formerly located at 4920 Bemiss Road, it has moved to 2620 Bemiss Road. It made the move about a month ago, said co-owner Richard Brown.
– The former Five Points Liquors, at 3015 N. Ashley St., is now operating under the name Five Points Fine Wine and Spirits. A staff member said the new name accompanied a change in ownership.
– Valdosta State University is hosting a Career Carnival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 26, at the Palms Quad on VSU’s main campus. The carnival will offer networking with employers, preparation for a virtual fall career and free food. For more information, email careerops@valdosta.edu or call 229-333-5942.
– Sanderson Farms, which has facilities in Cook County, is donating $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida, a company statement said. Ida, a Category 4 storm, hit Louisiana Aug. 29 and did more than $50 billion in damage to Southern states, and has been blamed for 112 deaths.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
