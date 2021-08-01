RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Valdosta will be getting a Chipotle restaurant in the fall, the company confirmed Monday. Chipotle, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain, is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. The Valdosta facility will have a Chipotlane, a digital order drive-through pick-up lane, the company statement said. Construction has started for the restaurant on North St. Augustine Road on the former site of the long-abandoned gas island in the Lowe’s parking lot. The gas island was a remnant of the Kmart that formerly occupied the building Lowe’s now uses. The Kmart closed in 2005.
– A sign on Bemiss Road near the intersection with Oak Street Extension indicates that a new car wash, Shark Bay, will be opening soon. The sign doesn’t name an exact location, although land around the sign has recently been cleared.
– A former framing workshop along U.S. 41 in Dasher is being liquidated. A sign in front of the business is advertising a clearance sale for the store’s materials and equipment.
– Ella’s Top Corral, a locally owned hamburger spot on South Patterson Street, is closed until Aug. 2 for vacation. So says a sign taped to the building’s front door, apparently missed by customers lining up Monday in the restaurant’s drive-through lane, which backed up into the street until someone came along and told them it was closed.
