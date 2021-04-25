RICHARDS: Business About Town

• Wharf Casual Seafood, a Tallahassee-based seafood chain, planned to open a Valdosta location April 21 in the old Southern Eggs building at 2953 N. Ashley St., said Cari Burt, spokeswoman for the restaurant group. It will join six other Wharf restaurants in Tallahassee, Marianna, Fla., Dothan, Ala., and Montgomery, Ala., she said. The Valdosta site will employ about two dozen people and will offer beer and wine, Burt said.
• Experimax, a chain of electronic shops specializing in reconditioned Apple phones, tablets and computers, has closed its location at 3009 N. Ashley St. The store opened in Valdosta in 2018.
• The lights are out at Batteries + Bulbs at 1847 Norman Drive. The store, part of a chain which sells batteries, light bulbs, chargers and related gear, has closed up shop. It opened in Valdosta in 2016.
• A Cairo business, Lucky Paradise, will be opening a shop in Valdosta in a month or so, the owner said. The new store, located at 607 Baytree Road, Suite D, will sell tobacco and CBD products, said owner Varun Thaker.
• Kesley and Felicia Allen are working on opening their new store, Southern Adorned Kraftz, located at 416 Northside Drive. Felicia Allen said they are aiming for a May 1 grand opening. The store sells craft supplies and apparel for crafters, and can make custom shirts as well.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
