RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Valdosta will soon have another medical transportation option. Lugenia Gardner has gotten a business license for LG Medical Transport, which she plans to launch in a couple of months. She said she is buying two vans, one for ambulatory patients and one for those in wheelchairs. Those interested in contacting her can call (229) 415-0910.
– Priority Medical LLC, a medical supply company formerly located on Connell Road, has moved to a new location on U.S. 84 West.
– Gloria Nixon has opened an online store, Celestial Scents and Gifts, offering scented candles and soaps. She's working on getting a website and an email address set up, but can be reached through her store’s Facebook page or by calling (904) 801-6292.
– In about three weeks, a new mobile tire service will be up and running in Valdosta. Russell Baker, the owner of the new Rue’s Tires, said the business will bring tires, new and used, to the customer for installation. Once they’re open, customers can call (229) 877-9074 for service.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
