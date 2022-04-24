RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Valdosta is getting a new restaurant. Jamaican Jerk Restaurant is expected to open sometime in the next week at 1573 Baytree Road. It’s in the space formerly occupied by Soultry’s Southern Cuisine.
– Another self-storage operation is coming to Lowndes County. Valdosta Climate Controlled Storage is planned for a site north of town on Bemiss Road. Monster Self Storage on Inner Perimeter Road opened not too long ago.
– The Valdosta Police Department is partnering with the Valdosta Mall in a recruitment project. Those interested in a career in law enforcement can meet recruiters at the mall from 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 29; from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 30; and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Applicants must be U.S. citizens at least 21 years of age, cannot have any felony or family-violence related convictions and must have a high school diploma/GED and a driver’s license. For more information, contact Lt. Sabrina Smith of the Valdosta Department at swsmith@valdostacity.com or call her at (229) 293-3099.
– There’s a “for sale” sign up in front of the car wash located at the intersection of North Ashley Street and East Moore Street.
– Jack’s Attic, the furniture and thrift shop at 1419 W. Hill Ave., has “store closing – everything must go” signs up.
Have some business news you want to share? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
