RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Big Daddy Guns has opened a location at 3886 Suite B on Bemiss Road. The firearms chain already has three locations in Florida.
– Something’s going on at the old Motel 6 on Lakes Boulevard in Lake Park, which has not been in operation for a number of years. Workers and heavy equipment, including digging gear, have been seen on the property lately. I don’t know what’s being done there.
– Food Lion customers can help fight hunger. For every bag of specially marked Food Lion oranges purchased through March 22, Food Lion will help provide five meals to local Feeding America member food banks. Additionally, customers can make a cash donation at the register to support Feeding America and local food banks. In 2021, the Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag campaign provided 1 million meals to neighbors in need across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.
The total amount donated to each local food bank will be based on the number of eligible bagged oranges sold in each food bank’s service area, along with customer donations at the register.
Second Harvest of South Georgia is affiliated with Feeding America.
Have some business news to pass along? Email Terry Richards at terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
