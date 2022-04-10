RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Valdosta will get a second Chipotle restaurant this fall, the company said in a statement. The Mexican eatery chain said the new location on Inner Perimeter Road near Dairy Queen and across from Walmart will be a “Chipotlane” — no seating area, strictly drive-through and pickup for customers who order and pay ahead of time by smartphone app. About 25 people will be employed at the new location. Valdosta’s first Chipotle, on St. Augustine Road, opened in December.
– The “for sale or lease” sign is back up in front of Rascal’s Bar and Grill on U.S. 41 near Lake Park. The bar had previously been advertised for sale in January, with signs going up saying it was back in business in February.
– The Envy Boutique at the Valdosta Mall is closing at the end of April. A store employee said the women’s fashion spot was supposed to close at the end of March but a decision was made to hold on for another month.
– A store employee has confirmed that Kay Jewelers in the Valdosta Mall is moving to a new location. A property site plan for the area shows Kay and a new haircut place, Chop Barbershop, will be going in to a building under construction across Norman Drive from the mall in the Promenade Plaza area, next to the new Popeye’s Chicken.
– Buff City Soap opened at 1830 Norman Drive Suite A — the old Jos. A. Bank location — March 31. An official grand opening will be held May 20-22, a statement from the company said. The shop offers soap and soap products crafted in-store without detergents, animal fats, sulfates and harsh chemicals.
Have some business news to announce? Send an e-mail to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.