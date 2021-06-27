RICHARDS: Business About Town

– Hiring has begun for the new Wendy’s restaurant in Hahira, according to a sign in front of the work site. The eatery is located on Ga. 122 near the I-75 junction, next to the Huddle House.
– Orchard Health LLC has opened a clinic at 201 Woodrow Wilson Drive. The clinic offers “direct primary care practice,” said Dr. Jonathan Wade. Instead of taking insurance and requiring copays, patients pay a monthly fee which covers in-office visits and 24/7 access to telemedicine, he said. The Valdosta site, which opened June 14, is an outgrowth of Orchard Health’s office in Nashville, which opened in 2018. The two clinics together have a staff of seven, Wade said.
– Kandice Warner plans to open her new photography studio, KK Warner Images, July 2 at 913 N. Ashley St., Suite A. The business will handle studio photography and can be reached at (229) 536-4134, Warner said.
– Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a discount retailer, opened its Valdosta store Wednesday, June 23. It is located in the old Toys ‘R Us site on St. Augustine Road.
Have some business news you want to announce? Send an email to terry.richards@gaflnews.com.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
